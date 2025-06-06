Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might not be able to cause a big blast at the North American box office, but it is managing some decent numbers daily. Amid a stiff competition from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, the magnum opus is now ready to unleash its first milestone as it is inches away from surpassing the domestic lifetime of Mission: Impossible III. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the North American box office in 13 days?

Despite enjoying solid word-of-mouth, the 8th installment of the franchise didn’t explode at ticket windows. Yes, the trend over weekends has been impressive, but the firm grip is missing on weekdays. Due to discounted ticket rates, the film jumped on the second Tuesday and earned $4.14 million, but again on Wednesday, it dropped to $2.57 million. The positive thing is that there was a minimal drop compared to Monday’s $2.63 million.

Overall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has amassed $131.89 million at the North American box office in 13 days, as per Box Office Mojo. Despite the new releases, it is expected to stay in theatres for some weeks.

Gears up to surpass Mission: Impossible

With $131.89 million already in the kitty, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now just a few million dollars away from becoming the 7th highest-grossing film in the franchise. Currently, the 7th spot is held by Mission: Impossible III ($134.02 million).

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million Mission: Impossible III – $134.02 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $131.89 million (13 days)

More about the film

Mission: Impossible 8 also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the spy action film was released on May 23, 2025.

