The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam has slowed down its pace at the box office. The movie might also struggle to recover its entire budget. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 7th day.

Bhairavam Domestic Box Office Collection (Day 7)

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 40 lakhs. This was a drop of around 24% since the movie amassed 53 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10.23 crores.

With this, the film has finally managed to cross 10 crores but overall, the day-wise collections have been reduced drastically. It is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases. It needs a resurgence of a positive word of mouth which might positively reflect on the box office performance of the same.

Bhairavam To Lose Out The Safe Zone?

The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 10.23 crores, the film has managed to cover only 53.84% of its budget. Given the snail’s pace with which the film is moving, it might close its curtains without recovering its entire budget.

Bhairavam Box Office Summary (Day 7)

Budget: 19 crores

India net collection: 10.23 crores

India gross collection: 12.07 crores

Budget Recovery: 53.84%

Overseas collection: 55 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 12.62 crores

About The Film

Talking about the film, Bhairavam is the remake of the Soori starrer Tamil hit film Garudan. The main star cast features Srinivas Bellamkonda, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, Vennela Kishore, and Ajay. It is bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

