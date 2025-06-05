Tovino Thomas led Narivetta has slowed down in the second week of its theatrical run. The Malayalam action drama has fallen below the one crore mark amid competition from Detective Ujjwalan, Prince And Family, Thudarum, and other releases. There are reasons to celebrate as it has now emerged as the 8th highest Malayalam grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 13 box office update!

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

Anuraj Manohar’s directorial made a promising debut at the box office. Unfortunately, it has been unable to maintain its hold, witnessing a constant decline each day. On day 13, Narivetta added only 36 lakhs to the kitty. It saw a 29% drop compared to 51 lakhs earned on the second Tuesday.

The overall box office collections of Narivetta conclude at 14.78 crore net in India, which is about 17.44 crore gross. It is made on a budget of only 10 crores. In nearly two weeks, Tovino Thomas starrer has minted profits of 48%. It is a success but will gain the hit verdict if the earnings reach 20 crores.

Narivetta is now 8th highest Malayalam grosser of 2025

Despite the slow run, Narivetta has managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Padakkalam (14.28 crores). The next target is Prince And Family, which only 1.17 crore away. With the upcoming third weekend, Tovino Thomas’ film will easily achieve the 7th position.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Mollywood (India net collection):

Thudarum: 121.71 crores* L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Prince And Family: 15.95 crores* Narivetta: 14.78 crores* Padakkalam: 14.28 crores Bazooka: 13.86 crores

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 14.78 crores

India gross collection: 17.44 crore

ROI: 48%

Overseas collection: 7.60 crores

Worldwide collection: 25.04 crores

Verdict: Plus

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

