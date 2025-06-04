Soori’s action drama Maaman has certainly slowed down at the box office, but it now stands very close to axing the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. In 19 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 36.51 crore at the box office. The next target for the film is only 1.98 crore away!

7th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025

Helmed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and also starring Yogi Babu & Aishwarya Lekshmi along with Soori, the action drama is now the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 in India. In all probability, it would finish its run as the 7th highest Tamil grosser since the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film, Madha Gaja Raja is far away with a net collection of 57.46 crore.

Maaman Box Office Day 19

On the 19th day, the third Tuesday, June 3, Maaman earned 52 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of 24.6% from the previous day, which brought 69 lakh at the box office. The film might end its run at 38 – 39 crore at the most!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore

Dragon: 154 crore

Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crore

Retro: 97.44 crore

Tourist Family: 86.80 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran: 66.39 crore

Madha Gaja Raja: 57.46 crore

Maaman: 36.51 crore

Kudumbasthan: 27.71 crore

DD Next Level: 21.34 crore

Second Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

The second most profitable Tamil film of 2025 is now Maaman. Mounted on a budget of 10 crore, it has churned out a profit of 265.1% at the box office against a collection of 36.51 crore. It is currently the second most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman VS Tourist Family

Soori’s film is standing beside Tourist Family, which churned out a profit of 268.3% against a budget and collection of 16 crore and 61.01 crore, respectively. Maaman needs a total collection of 38.13 crore net in India to surpass the Tourist Family’s profit!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the box office summary of Soori’s action film at the box office after 19 days.

India net: 36.51 crore

India gross: 43.01 crore

Budget: 10 crore

Profit: 26.51 crore

Return On Investment: 265.1%

Overseas gross: 0.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 43.26 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Already Akshay Kumar’s 8th Best Pre-Sales Post-COVID With 60 Hours In Hand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News