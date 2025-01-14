Let’s start with the underdog, actor Soori, once recognized primarily for his comic roles and as a supporting actor often overshadowed by the hero, experienced a remarkable career shift with Viduthalai Part 1. The film showcased his potential to handle serious and impactful roles, earning him newfound recognition in the industry. This transformation has paved the way for Soori to take on more intense and substantial characters, redefining his position in Tamil cinema. Now, Soori is set to collaborate with Mathimaran Pugazhenthi, an associate of director Vetri Maaran, who helmed Viduthalai films, and the upcoming movie will be produced by RS Infotainment.

Director Mathimaran Pugazhenthi made his debut with Selfie (2022), featuring GV Prakash and Gautham Menon. On Monday, January 13, 2025, RS Infotainment announced Mathimaran’s next project through their official social media handles, precisely 25 days after the release of Viduthalai Part 2. The announcement mentioned two upcoming projects under the production house’s banner.

While further details about Mathimaran’s new venture remain undisclosed, the post also highlighted another significant project: Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film starring Dhanush in the lead.

Dhanush and director Vetri Maaran will collaborate after Vetri Maaran completes Suriya’s Vaadivaasal. Rumors suggest that the upcoming project might be a sequel to Vada Chennai, although the makers have not officially confirmed or hinted at this.

Dhanush and Vetri Maaran’s previous collaborations, including Asuran, Aadukalam, Polladhavan, and Vada Chennai, have been highly successful, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. Notably, these films elevated Dhanush’s career, with Aadukalam and Asuran fetching him National Awards for Best Actor, solidifying their partnership as one of the most impactful in Tamil cinema.

