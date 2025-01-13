We know Kiccha Sudeep from films like Pailwaan, Vikrant Rona, Hebbuli, and his memorable role as the antagonist in 2012’s Eega opposite Nani. With a profound understanding of his craft, Sudeep has carved a remarkable career spanning 28 years. Now in his early 50s, he has appeared in 46 films and continues to showcase a clear vision for the future of his career.

Kiccha Sudeep opened up about his thoughts on retirement during a podcast with Raghavendra Chitravani. While he clarified that he isn’t tired, he admitted he might retire at some point. “Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man,” he remarked. Sudeep also shared his perspective on transitioning to character roles, stating that such roles—like playing an older or younger brother, uncle, etc.—don’t appeal to him. “As a hero, I’ve never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn’t want to sit around waiting for someone else.” For him, finding a new purpose or passion is essential when one decides to step away from acting.

During the promotion of his last film Max, which was released on 25th December 2024, He shared his thoughts on his future in cinema. At the time, he mentioned that he envisioned himself as a leading man for several years. Over the next 18 months, he plans to work on two films, focusing on a handful of projects where he can explore new genres. He is determined to redefine himself as an actor and take on something different, even though he’s not entirely sure what that is.

This uncertainty is reflected in his recent choices, so he has been rejecting more films lately. ‘The ones I give up on are not bad; it’s about what I want to do at this point of time,’ he explained. However, Sudeep clarified that he’s not leaving the film industry altogether. Instead, he expressed an interest in stepping into direction or production, reaffirming his passion for cinema. While he’s ready to move beyond protagonist roles, he’s not attached to being the hero, as he’s already proven his versatility in such roles throughout his career.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: When Prabhas Had Second Thoughts About His Profession Owing To His Introvert Nature: “Why Am I In This Field?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News