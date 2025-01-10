Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry with fans across the globe. His stardom witnessed a new level of popularity after his stellar performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 1 & 2. He dedicated several years to both films without taking up any project between the first and second installments of the movies. He became a pan-Indian star. However, the actor is renowned for being shy and introverted. People close to him even call him very lazy, and the charming actor once addressed the matter and revealed how he had second thoughts about his career because of his introverted nature and what helped him get out of that thought. Scroll below for the deets.

His fans eagerly wait for his movies, and he has worked with some of the directors and actors at the Telugu cinema. Referred to in the media as the ‘Rebel Star,’ he is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, who has appeared in over 20 films and received several accolades. After Baahubali 2, some of his films failed at the box office, but he made a comeback with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and 2024’s Kalki 2898 AD. The Rebel Star is the first South Indian actor to receive a wax sculpture at Madame Tussaud’s museum.

SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, and Prabhas once appeared on Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan, where they revealed that the Kalki 2898 AD star is not only a shy introvert but also very lazy. Prabhas confirmed that, too. A few years back, he appeared on Film Companion’s interview, where he spoke about his shy and lazy behavior to Anupama Chopra, as per India Today.

Prabhas said, “I’m lazy, shy, and can’t meet people. I have these three problems, and sometimes I think about it. Why am I in this field? Am I right or wrong? Luckily, Baahubali happened. Now, I don’t have a chance.” He confessed that he does not want to be an introvert.

The actor explained, “I don’t want to be shy because it is uncomfortable for me sometimes. It takes time for me to meet new people. Suddenly, when I see the crowd, I want to comfortable, but I don’t know.” Luckily, his shy and introverted personality never hindered his performance. He continued, “From my first film, I got used to being in front of the camera. But, if I see a lot of people on the set, I get uncomfortable. If they take too many takes, I get worried.”

For the uninitiated, Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002 and got his breakthrough with the action-romance flick Varsham. He has The Raja Saab and Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam in the pipeline.

