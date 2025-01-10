Marco has been creating waves across India in theatres. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role. Rated for adults only due to its intense violence, the movie has won the hearts of audiences nationwide. Adding to its acclaim, superstar Allu Arjun, affectionately known as ‘Mallu Arjun’ among his Malayali fans, has also expressed his admiration for the film.

As reported by M9 News, Allu Arjun personally called director Haneef Adeni to praise the film’s top-notch production quality, strong plotline, and Unni Mukundan’s stellar performance, congratulating the entire team on their success.

Marco has become the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film to date. Although its budget is estimated at INR 30 crores, this figure has not been officially confirmed. After 20 days in theatres, the film has earned an impressive INR 97.30 crores worldwide, with INR 65.90 crores coming from the domestic box office and INR 31.40 crores from international markets.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as a massive financial success. Directed by Sukumar, the film has grossed an astounding INR 1.74 crores worldwide as of January 7, 2025. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of INR 500 crores.

However, this success comes with a bittersweet note, as Allu Arjun faced arrest and charges following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which tragically claimed the life of a woman.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Game Changer Movie Review Quicker: Ram Charan Is The Complete Show Stealer In An Entertaining First Half

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News