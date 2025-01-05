The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil political crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 has witnessed a dry run at the box office despite recovering its budget. The film was released at the box office with much expectations on December 20, 2024, but it has failed to live upto those expectations. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14

On its 14th day, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer saw a significant decrease in the day-wise collection of around 57%. The film earned around 45 lakhs on its 14th day, while it had amassed 1.05 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 38.55 crore. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 45.48 crore.

Viduthalai Part 2 earned 10.2 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now comes to 55.68 crores. The movie is now inching towards 60 crores, albeit at a snail’s pace. The movie’s day-wise collections have been reduced drastically and it might wrap up below 60 crores now. The film has overall showcased a dismal performance at the box office.

There were a lot of expectations from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer, given the legacy value of the first part. It had also opened to a positive response from the fans and critics alike, with Sethupathi’s performance especially being praised. However, it failed to show the required momentum at the box office, which was expected of it. The film has, however, recovered its entire budget.

The movie is mounted at a scale of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 38.55 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3.55 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 10.14%. Viduthalai Part 2 has also been facing a tough competition from the latest South releases.

