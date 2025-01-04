Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has started another weekend on a raring note. In 31 days, the Hindi version of the film stands at an estimated total of 805.5 – 806 crore. In fact, the 5th weekend itself is aiming at a total of 10 crore!

The action biggie witnessed another jump at the box office on Friday and is expected to jump further on Sunday. However, despite the jump, the film has not been able to bring the biggest day 31 for a Hindi film at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 31 Estimates

On the 31st day, 5th Saturday, January 4, Pushpa 2 earned in the range of 4.5 – 5 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 50% at the box office from the previous day, 5th Friday that brought 3 crore at the box office.

Biggest Day 31

Despite bringing an estimated 4.5 crore to the box office, Allu Arjun‘s film could not bring the biggest day 31, to the box office. It surpassed the 31st-day collection of every single Hindi film except Stree 2 and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Check out the top 10, day 31 collection for Hindi films at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5.6 crore Stree 2: 5.4 crore Pushpa 2: 4.5 crore* (estimated) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 3.45 crore Baahubali 2: 3.1 crore Dangal: 2.8 crore Kantara: 2.7 crore Drishyam 2: 2.56 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 2.51 crore 3 Idiots: 2.4 crore

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 is the only Hindi film to enter the 800 crore club at the box office and it would be interesting to see the final number at which the film closes its lifetime run at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

