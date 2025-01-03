Allu Arjun has delivered the highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema with Pushpa 2, which is also the highest-grossing sequel of Indian Cinema. But it clearly does not match the profit of Baahubali 2. In fact, it has a long way to go before it achieves that feat.

Pushpa Sequel Budget & Profit

The budget of Allu Arjun’s magnum opus is 500 crore and in 28 days it has earned almost 1215 crore, churning out a profit of 128.08%. This is the second most profitable Telugu film of 2024 after HanuMan.

Baahubali 2 Budget & Profit

Pushpa 2 has earned almost 196 crore more than Baahubali 2 that earned 1021 crore at the box office. But despite earning more than Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 stands way below Baahubali 2’s profit.

SS Rajamouli’s film was mounted on a budget of 250 crore, and it earned 1021 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 308.4% at the box office. This is 117% higher than Pushpa 2’s profit of 128%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Pushpa 2 Still Needs 827 Crore

In order to beat the profits earned by Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 still needs to earn 827 crore more at the box office so that it could surpass Prabhas’s biggie. However, looking at the film’s restricted pace at the box office after 28 days, it seems impossible for Allu Arjun to reach this number by any chance. At the most, the action biggie helmed by Sukumar might end its lifetime run at 1400 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa VS Baahubali VS KGF Franchise: Allu Arjun Needs Impossible 2275 Crore More To Match Yash’s Profits, Guess Where Does Prabhas Stand?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News