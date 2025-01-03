Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is debuting in international markets, and although it opened in several places overseas, there are still countries left. It was recently released in Italy, and like in the US, it made a splendid opening. It reportedly collected two times more than Mufasa: The Lion King. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonic 3 was released in December, a few days before Christmas, and surpassed Mufasa: The Lion King at the US box office. The film’s opening-day collection is on par with The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s. It has surpassed Wonka and The Little Mermaid’s release-day numbers.

The Super Mario Bros Movie was released in 2023 and was the second highest-grossing movie of the year. It collected over $1.3 billion worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a similar number at the box office in Italy. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic 3 debuted in Italy on New Year’s Day and exploded at the cinemas, collecting a solid $1.4 million, including the previews. The 3rd installment collected what Sonic 2 took four days to earn.

The film’s opening day collection is on par with The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1.4 million opening day collection as the biggest ever for a video game adaptation in the market. Sonic 3 collected an estimated 2X or more than Mufasa: The Lion King’s $641K and also more than Wonka’s $450K. However, the film stayed below The Little Mermaid‘s $683K. It is reportedly expected to earn between $4 and $6 million during its five-day opening, besting Sonic 2’s entire local run in just a weekend.

Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected $160.50 million in the US and $74 million overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to $234.50 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog was released on December 20, 2024 and it is running successfully in cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

