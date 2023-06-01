Disney’s last week’s biggie, The Little Mermaid, took a good start at the box office. It enjoyed one of the best Memorial Day weekends and has maintained a steady pace. However, considering the huge budget and other costs involved, the film is still far away from getting into a safe zone commercially. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Rob Marshall, the musical fantasy opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. During the Memorial Day weekend (till Monday), the biggie raked in $118.8 million in the domestic market and surpassed Disney’s own Aladdin ($116.8 million). However, in the lifetime run, Aladdin turned out to be a billion-dollar affair globally and that’s not going to happen with the Halle Bailey starrer.

As per Deadline’s report, The Little Mermaid is an expensive affair, with its production cost being $250 million. While that’s already a huge amount, another $140 million has been spent on marketing. If made a total, the overall cost of the film is $390 million, making the breakeven mark stand at $400 million. Anything below this figure would be considered a loss.

The Little Mermaid is expected to do business in the range of $300-$350 million in the domestic market. In overseas, it is expected to make around $260 million. On the whole, a global collection in excess of $500 million seems to be coming. But considering the huge cost riding on it, Disney’s latest affair might end up making ordinary profits.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey recently said that seeing a black Little Mermaid character as a child would have changed her “whole life”.

The singer and actress, 23, who plays mermaid Ariel in the live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 animated film with the same title, said if the cartoon had been more diverse, it would have increased her “confidence”. She was talking to The Guardian.

