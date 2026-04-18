Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has exceeded all expectations and turned out to be a historic success at the Indian box office. After entering the 1000 crore club like a cakewalk, it comfortably crossed the 1100 crore mark, thus becoming the first Bollywood film to do so. Behind such an epic success, almost every region of the country has contributed, especially the South Indian market. In fact, in South Indian states, it is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film by a huge margin.

In the post-COVID era, we have seen films breaking language barriers often and minting fantastic numbers. It’s good to see that even Bollywood movies are scoring brilliantly across India, with the latest example being the Dhurandhar sequel. For those who don’t know, the first installment did surprisingly well in the south market, especially in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Karnataka. And as expected, the sequel has amassed roaring collections so far.

Dhurandhar 2 comes close to 290 crore gross in South Indian states

The biggest surprise for Dhurandhar 2 has been Karnataka, which alone contributed a whopping 135.22 crore gross, making it the only Bollywood film to achieve the feat there. It is followed by Telangana’s 69.34 crore gross and Andhra Pradesh’s 27.74 crore gross. Tamil Nadu has contributed 37.7 crore gross so far, followed by Kerala’s 19.03 crore gross.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has minted a huge 289.03 crore gross from South Indian states in 30 days. With such epic box office numbers, it has become the only Bollywood film to enter the 200 crore and 250 crore clubs in the South market.

Can it make history by beating Avatar 2?

Currently, Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way Of Water) holds the record for the highest collection in South Indian states by a non-south film. Riding on a massive pre-release buzz, it scored a staggering 296.9 crore gross. So, the Ranveer Singh starrer needs 7.88 crore more to overtake Avatar 2 and grab the throne. However, the target now looks out of reach since collections have slowed. It will score above 291 crore gross, but reaching the target collection of 296.91 crore gross looks slightly impossible due to new releases. Let’s see if the magnum opus surprises us for one more time.

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