Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and others, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run and will see the final push this weekend. This Thursday (August 14), War 2 and Coolie are arriving in theatres, and both these biggies will take away almost all screens in Telugu states, thus making things difficult for all other films running alongside. Even before they come, Pawan’s biggie isn’t showing any promising signs at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Tollywood period action drama had an 8-day extended opening but couldn’t make the most of it. Since word-of-mouth has been poor, it nosedived during the second week. After such a picture in the first two weeks, it was clear that the third week will be no different and that’s what happening. Yesterday, the magnum opus entered the third week, scoring a dismal 44 lakh on day 16.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned 85.81 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 101.25 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.1 crores

Week 2 – 4.27 crores

Day 16 – 44 lakh

Total – 85.81 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to end its run soon

The Pawan Kalyan starrer has lost most of its steam and is expected to stay alive till the arrival of War 2 and Coolie. So, it has only 5 days to earn as much as possible. From here, it won’t be able to gain much and is expected to make between 1.5 and 2 crores. So, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 87.31-87.81 crore net.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will earn less than Dhanush’s Kuberaa and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, which ended up earning 90.89 crore net and 91.11 crore net, respectively. This is a big blow for the film, which was made on a budget of 300 crores.

