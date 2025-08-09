Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, entered its second week at the Indian box office on a dismal note. In the opening week, the film had a chance to score big and carve its path to success, but it failed to do so. In the first seven days, it amassed a disappointing total of just above 30 crores, and now, in the second week, it looks for a tragic finish. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Expectations were high because it was a sequel to a successful comedy film. Also, considering that Ajay was coming fresh from Raid 2‘s success, his latest release was expected to do well with audiences, but the content was panned by almost everyone. Both among critics and audiences, it received poor feedback.

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

In the first week, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned a disastrous sum of 33.07 crores. Yesterday, on day 8, it earned just 1.19 crores. Overall, the film has earned 34.26 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 34.26 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Day 5 – 2.8 crores

Day 6 – 1.7 crores

Day 7 – 1.42 crores

Day 8 – 1.19 crores

Total – 34.26 crores

Turns out to be a massive flop!

While the budget hasn’t been officially confirmed, Son Of Sardaar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 34.26 crores so far, thus recovering only over 26.3% of the total cost. So, it is still facing a massive deficit of 73.64%. With such a deficit, it has turned out to be one of the biggest failures of Ajay Devgn.

The Ajay Devgn starrer needs to earn 95.74 crores more to enter the safe zone, which is impossible. It won’t be able to recover even 50% of its total budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office: Explodes In Previews, Makes 21% More Earnings Than Sinners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News