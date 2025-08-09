Weapons, starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and others, has arrived at the North American box office with a roar. In the last few days, the film has been in the discussions for all the right reasons, which generated solid hype. This hype is getting reflected at ticket windows as the film recorded a superb response in Thursday previews, helping it surpass Sinners and other horror biggies. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Benefitting due to positive reception

The American horror film witnessed its full-fledged release on August 8. Before its full-fledged release, it had Thursday previews scheduled at selected locations. Since early reviews for this horror mystery were extremely positive, there has been genuine interest on the ground level, which was also seen through impressive footfalls in previews.

Weapons registers impressive previews at the North American box office

It is learned that Weapons exceeded all expectations and grossed a solid $5.7 million at the North American box office from Thursday previews. With such a score, it surpassed the recent horror hit, Sinners. For those who don’t know, Sinners amassed $4.7 million through previews. If calculated, the latest release toppled Sinners with a 21.27% higher collection.

Weapons also surpassed Scream 5 ($3.5 million), A Quiet Place 2 ($4.8 million), Halloween Kills ($4.9 million), Halloween Ends ($5.4 million), and Final Destination Bloodlines ($5.5 million).

As of now, the Josh Brolin and Julia Garner starrer is expected to score a good 3-day opening weekend of a solid $40-$50 million in the domestic market. With highly positive word-of-mouth, the film might surprise everyone in the long run.

More about the film

Weapons is written and directed by Zach Cregger. It also stars Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan in key roles. The horror mystery was produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, JD Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules, under the banner of New Line Cinema, Subconscious, Vertigo Entertainment, and BoulderLight Pictures. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Reportedly, the film was made on a very controlled budget of $38 million. Considering such a cost, it is expected to become a profitable venture in the opening week itself.

