Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. The Kannada epic mythological action drama is roaring in India while also shining bright at the Hindi box office. It has crossed 250% profits and is set to cross the lifetime of two Hrithik Roshan films. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 29

The official figures are out, and Kantara Chapter 1 earned 1.40 crore on day 29 in the Hindi belt. It saw a slight dip from 1.55 crore earned on the 4th Wednesday. The hold has been steady despite strong competition from the Diwali releases, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma.

The overall earnings at the Hindi box office reach 212.64 crores after 29 days. Kantara Chapter 1 has earned 162% higher than Kantara (2022), setting new benchmarks for the franchise. Including taxes, the gross collection comes to 250.91 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below (India net earnings):

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Week 3: 28.95 crores

Week 4: 19.02 crores

Total: 212.64 crores

Crosses 250% profits!

Hombale Films had spent a cost of around 60 crores on the Hindi release. In four weeks, Rishab Shetty’s film has raked in profits of 254.4%. It is a super-duper hit at the box office. Tomorrow, The Taj Story, Baahubali – The Epic will be joining the clash. It will be interesting to see how the mythological action drama holds itself amid reduced screen counts and increased competition.

Set to surpass two Hrithik Roshan biggies!

Today, Kantara Chapter 1 will beat the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (215 crores) and emerge as the 39th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. But that’s not it. Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster is also chasing War 2 (244.29 crores) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (29 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 212.64 crores

ROI: 254.4%

Gross collection: 250.91 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

