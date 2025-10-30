The year 2025 has been dominated by horror films, yet not every title has managed to draw audiences to theaters. Two such releases, Him and The Strangers: Chapter 2, both arriving in September with a week’s gap, have struggled badly to stay afloat. Despite being backed by major studios and distributors, their theatrical runs have been cut short, with both films now playing in fewer than 300 theaters across the US.

Universal’s Him Struggled Despite Massive Promotion

Universal’s Him was pushed heavily before release, but the hype faded soon after it reached cinemas. Released on September 19, the film managed only $27.5 million worldwide against its $27 million budget. Its domestic opening weekend brought in a modest $13.2 million, and the film’s total US earnings now stand at $24.9 million. Overseas, it barely made an impression, adding a little over $2.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

The film’s earnings dropped sharply after its first weekend. The second weekend saw a fall of nearly 73%, followed by another 64% in the third. By the fourth weekend, its numbers had slipped below half a million. With an average of only $29 per theater as of Tuesday, the movie’s financial position has become grim. It needed about $67.5 million to break even, but stands nearly $40 million short, reflecting a loss of around 59%.

Him Box Office Summary

North America – $24.9m

International – $2.6m

Worldwide – $27.5m

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Earned Little Despite Franchise Backing

Lionsgate’s The Strangers: Chapter 2 faced a similar fate, though its lower production cost softened the blow. Made for $8 million, it was expected to perform better given the name of the franchise, but even brand recognition did not translate into ticket sales. Released on September 26, the film has grossed $17.7 million worldwide, with about $14.9 million coming from the domestic market and $2.8 million from international territories.

Its opening weekend stood at around $6 million. Although the film experienced regular weekend drops, they were not as severe as Him’s. Still, the returns remained too weak to meet its goal. The break-even mark for The Strangers: Chapter 2 was estimated at $22 million, and while it fell short in theaters, the remaining gap might be covered through streaming deals and digital rights. Even then, the film has faced about a 20% loss from its expected performance.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $14.9m

International – $2.8m

Worldwide – $17.7m

Both Him and The Strangers: Chapter 2 have turned into two of the most disappointing horror releases of 2025. Their results stand out even more in a year when several unexpected horror titles have managed to surprise audiences and perform strongly at the box office.

