Harshavardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a box office hit. It is minting massive profits with each passing day. And the streak of success continues as Milap Zaveri’s directorial has now become the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 8 collection!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 4.75 crores on day 8. It enjoyed a good jump of 17.5% compared to 4.04 crores raked in on the first Monday. There’s competition from Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1, but the base for the romance genre is visibly growing since the massive success of Saiyaara.

The net box office collection in India reaches 57.30 crores* after 8 days. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is made on a reported budget of only 25 crores. It has already registered profits of 129% and is soon set to gain the super-hit verdict!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Day 7 – 4.04 crores

Day 8 – 4.75 crores*

Total – 57.13 crores

Now the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has turned out to be a dark horse. In only 8 days, it has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It has surpassed Metro In Dino (56.30 crores) and is now all set to take down Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (57.48 crores).

Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 57.13 crores* Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores Azaad: 7.61 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 57.13 crores

India gross: 67.41 crores

ROI: 129%

Verdict: Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

