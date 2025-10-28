The romantic horror-comedy Thamma is enjoying a strong run at the Indian box office. It has entered the 100 crore club and now surpassed the lifetime collection of Munjya. That’s not it; it has also emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fifth highest-grossing film of all time by beating Dream Girl 2. Scroll below for the day 7 collection!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7

According to estimates, Thamma has raked in 5 crores* on day 7. A routine drop was expected, but there was also strong competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1. Despite all the odds, it maintained a steady hold on the first Monday.

The net box office collection in India reaches 107.80 crores in only 7 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 128.03 crores. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is now inching closer to leaving behind Sikandar (129.95 crores) and entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Day 3: 14.45 crores

Day 4: 12.66 crores

Day 5: 16 crores

Day 6: 16.05 crores

Day 7: 5 crores

Total: 108.50 crores*

Beats Munjya in India!

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has also crossed the domestic lifetime of Munjya (107 crores). It is now the third highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Take a look at the box office performance of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (India net collection):

Stree 2: 627.50 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Thamma: 108.50 crores Munjya: 107 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores

Beats Dream Girl 2

In only 7 days, Thamma has also axed the lifetime collection of Dream Girl 2, which concluded its box office journey at 105 crore net. It is now the 5th highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana in India.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net collection):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Thamma – 108.50 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores Article 15 – 63.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 108.50 crores

India gross: 128.03 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

