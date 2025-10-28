The romantic horror-comedy Thamma is enjoying a strong run at the Indian box office. It has entered the 100 crore club and now surpassed the lifetime collection of Munjya. That’s not it; it has also emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fifth highest-grossing film of all time by beating Dream Girl 2. Scroll below for the day 7 collection!
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7
According to estimates, Thamma has raked in 5 crores* on day 7. A routine drop was expected, but there was also strong competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1. Despite all the odds, it maintained a steady hold on the first Monday.
The net box office collection in India reaches 107.80 crores in only 7 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 128.03 crores. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is now inching closer to leaving behind Sikandar (129.95 crores) and entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):
- Day 1: 25.10 crores
- Day 2: 19.23 crores
- Day 3: 14.45 crores
- Day 4: 12.66 crores
- Day 5: 16 crores
- Day 6: 16.05 crores
- Day 7: 5 crores
Total: 108.50 crores*
Beats Munjya in India!
Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has also crossed the domestic lifetime of Munjya (107 crores). It is now the third highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Take a look at the box office performance of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (India net collection):
- Stree 2: 627.50 crores
- Stree: 129.67 crores
- Thamma: 108.50 crores
- Munjya: 107 crores
- Bhediya: 65.84 crores
Beats Dream Girl 2
In only 7 days, Thamma has also axed the lifetime collection of Dream Girl 2, which concluded its box office journey at 105 crore net. It is now the 5th highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana in India.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net collection):
- Dream Girl – 139.7 crores
- Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores
- Bala – 116.38 crores
- Thamma – 108.50 crores
- Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores
- AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores
- Article 15 – 63.05 crores
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores
- Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores
Thamma Box Office Summary Day 7
- India net: 108.50 crores
- India gross: 128.03 crores
*estimates, official figures awaited.
