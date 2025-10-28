Prabhas and SS Rajamouli fans are over the moon as Baahubali – The Epic is all set to hit the big screens on October 31, 2025. The remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is achieving new milestones at the box office. It is now all set to enter the top 5 Indian re-release opening days of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest box office update, Baahubali – The Epic has registered advance booking sales worth 5 crore gross worldwide. This includes 2.50 crore gross from India, while the remaining sum comes from international circuits.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer is a force to be reckoned with at the overseas box office. In the USA, it has registered pre-sales of $242.8K with ticket sales of 11.8K. This takes the overall advance booking for the opening weekend to $330K in North America. There are still 3 days until the premieres, so one can only imagine the storm that will be created at the box office!

Set to enter the top 5 re-release openings!

As mentioned above, there are still 72 hours until the big release of Baahubali – The Epic worldwide. SS Rajamouli’s directorial is already set to beat Mahesh Babu‘s Businessman re-release, which grossed 5.20 crore gross worldwide on day 1. With that, Prabhas starrer will enter the top 5 re-release openings of all-time among Indian films that premiered worldwide.

Take a look at the all-time highest worldwide openings of Indian re-releases (gross collection):

Ghilli: 8 crores Gabbar Singh: 7.54 crores Khaleja: : 6.75 crores Murari: 5.30 crores Businessman: 5.20 crores

More about Baahubali – The Epic

The Telugu epic action film is one of the longest Indian films, with a runtime of 224 minutes. Paid previews will be held in the UK, US, and Ireland on October 29, 2025. It will then be re-released worldwide on October 31, 2025.

Directed and re-edited by SS Rajamouli, the ensemble cast features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju, among others.

