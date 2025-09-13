Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Teja Sajja’s Mirai movie.

Teja Sajja’s Mirai movie, released in theatres on September 12, 2025, is already ruling viewers’ hearts. As the audience continues to show love for the film, it is worth noting that the universe of Mirai is far from over.

After an intense climax, the movie ends heroically when Veda stops Mahabir Lama from his evil intentions. However, the film’s post-credit scene confirmed that a sequel is on the cards with Rana Daggubati playing the crucial role.

Mirai: What Happens In The Post-Credit Scene Of Teja Sajja Starrer?

The post-credit scene of Mirai features a person working in a scrapped house. Soon, a few angry goons enter the scene, asking how he managed to turn everything to gold and gain high profits. Shortly after, the person turns and is revealed to be Rana Daggubati, who touches a gun the goon carries, turning it into gold.

In the blink of an eye, the goon is frozen and becomes gold himself. This leaves the others shocked, and they start running before Rana’s character throws a water-like element and turns their lower bodies into gold.

Following the ordeal, he starts throwing the bodies into flames and turns them to ashes. The post-credit scene concludes with him saying the word ‘Mirai’ with an intense close-up face shot.

Is Rana Daggubati The Next Villain Of The Mirai Universe?

With the post-credit scene, it seems official that Rana Daggubati‘s character will play the antagonist role in Mirai’s sequel, similar to Black Sword in the first installment. However, Rana’s character appears to have some powers already, as he can turn anything to gold merely by touching it. This power seems to be interesting, and it remains to be seen how Veda fights against this new evil force in Mirai Jaithraya.

