Indian Ray Donavan Rana Daggubati is back with his stylized family action drama Rana Naidu S2! For those who do not know, the series is about a family where the son, Rana Daggubati, and his father, Venkatesh, are at loggerheads while tackling dysfunctional family dynamics. Ideally, the entire Naidu Ckan needs some serious therapy lessons, but they are back doing what they do best – create ruckus in Mumbai!

The only thing that is more consistent than Rakhi Sawant‘s search for a husband in Mumbai is the Naidu family’s inability to resolve anything without resorting to extreme measures and questionable life choices. The trailer for season 2 is unapologetically intense, with high-octane stunt scenes and building drama!

Rana Naidu S2 seems to be winning in small glimpses – be it Sushant Singh getting a tone darker with his evil plans or Abhishek Banerjee looking higher than ever. While Rana Daggubati, Kirti Kulhari, and Surveen Chawla are winning each and every frame, I want to place my bets only on Venkatesh!

In the Hindi version, the Sankranthiki Vasthunam actor enters with an epic reference to his iconic song Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera, Kaliyon Si Muskaan Hai. The actor is speed-dialing chaos while Rana is busy contemplating leaving the messy world and detangling his life! Only if his father allows him to! There will obviously be deeper betrayals and stakes would be higher!

The official adaptation of Ray Donovan, the web series, in its first season impressed despite the flaws, and even the second season seems to promise a thrilling ride despite its over-the-top premise! How much Rana can fix with his punches is my curiosity since I see ‘Bhallalifying’ like never before! But how will he put it to use is where the key to success lies for Rana Naidu season 2.

I am still invested in the final showdown between Rana Daggubati and Arjun Rampal. The web series, also starring Dine Morea arrives on Netflix on June 13.

Check out the trailer of the web series here.

