Rakhi Sawant is a name that is synonymous with controversy. From her outrageous outfits to her over-the-top behavior, Rakhi has always managed to grab headlines. People often dismiss her as a troll, but she is simply an entertainer who knows how to get attention. She is not afraid to speak her mind, and she is always up for a good time. She is known for her outspoken personality, her over-the-top fashion sense, and her never-ending string of controversies. But behind the headlines and the drama, Rakhi is a talented entertainer who has made a mark for herself in the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

What many people don’t know is that Rakhi’s journey to fame has been anything but easy. The reality TV star was born into a poor family in Mumbai. Her parents were against her pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, but Rakhi was determined to make it big. She started out by working as a caterer and a dancer. However, it wasn’t until she shot to fame with her item numbers.

She rightfully shot to fame as she was cast in Farah Khan’s film Main Hoon Naa. She also made her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee couch way back. She went on to appear in several films and television shows and became a regular fixture on the gossip pages. But today, we caught hold of an old video of the actress, which belongs to her debut film, and oh boy she looks unrecognisable! The video was shared by an Instagram handle mamaraazzi and has been going viral ever since.

For a change, people have poured beautiful comments instead of making fun of her antics. With a pinch of salt, a user commented, “Before she was Barbie now she’s Annabelle. Another comment read, “She was pretty, people just f*cked her mental health.” A third comment said, “When you realise the top rakhi wore in this clip is in fashion nowadays.”

Another user confirmed how pretty the actress looked and wrote, “She look like a Barbie before.” A user pointed out how plastic surgeries destroyed her. The comment read, “So better off without plastic surgeries. She spoiled herself. Never play with nature. We are perfect as we are.”

Some users even pointed out how Rakhi deserved a chance in Bollywood and wrote, “Agar Bollywood ne ise mauka diya hota to ye ek acchi acton banti par nepotism.”

A user exclaimed, “Yaar kitni achi dikhti thi pehle” and we surely agree. You can watch the video here.

Despite the criticism, Rakhi Sawant remains unfazed. She continues to do what she does best: entertain. She is a master of self-promotion, and she knows how to get people talking. Whether you love her or hate her, there is no denying that she is one of the most talked-about celebrities in India.

