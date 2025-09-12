Teja Sajja’s latest superhero film, Mirai, is running on big screens now. The movie is getting positive word of mouth from the viewers, which will play a crucial role in the success of the movie. Previously, Teja has impressed the audience with his work in HanuMan, and he indeed puts all his efforts to get everyone’s appreciation for his hard work in Mirai.

Meanwhile, a major question among the viewers is whether Mirai is only a standalone film or if it will get a sequel.

Spoiler Alert: Those who haven’t watched the film, this article may contain some spoilers. So please proceed with caution.

Teja Sajja Mirai Sequel or Not?

The film ended with a fantastic climax, and before the end credits, the makers confirmed that Mirai will get a sequel. The sequel to the superhero movie is marked as Mirai: Jaithraya. The word ‘Jaithraya’ carries a major significance in the flick and is used as a key dialogue to spark the powers from the magical stick.

However, it’s crucial to note that the release date of the sequel is yet to be announced by the makers. The audience likely has to wait at least 1-2 years to witness the second installment of Mirai.

What to expect from the Mirai Movie?

If you are planning to watch Mirai, then it will surely be a great experience for you. The superhero film is at least a one-time watch for the audience. Religious element is indeed a crucial element of the movie, but the visuals are also eye-catching. The film feels stretched at times due to its duration of around 3 hours, but at the end, it gives you a feeling of satisfaction.

The CGI work in the movie is decent, but it still feels like a con for the Mirai. Let’s hope that the makers put more effort into the proper execution of the movie in its sequel and work better on the CGI and other VFX shown.

Another Pro Hindu movie has been released from Tollywood a must watch for everyone. Let us support such films that celebrate our culture and values. Jai Sri Ram 🛐

#Mirai pic.twitter.com/Z1dZOwO95s — Cosmoshiv 🚩 (@TrinetraWrath) September 12, 2025

