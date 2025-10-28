Rishab Shetty led Kantara Chapter 1 is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. The Kannada mythological action drama is now inching closer to the 600 crore club. While it is yet to beat Chhaava and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, it has surpassed the profits of Vicky Kaushal starrer. Scroll below for the latest box office update in all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 garnered 2.96 crores in all languages on day 26. This was a 52% drop from the 6.1 crores earned last Friday. A routine drop was inevitable, but the OTT release could be one major factor leading to the higher-than-expected dip. The most significant decline was witnessed in the Hindi and Kannada belt, two of the best-performing circuits.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 592.42 crores in 26 days. Including taxes, the gross total landed at 699 crores. At this pace, Kantara Chapter 1 would need a few more days to enter the 600 crore club. It is yet to unlock a major feat, which is to surpass Chhaava (615.39 crores) and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 337.4 crores (8 days)

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Day 23 – 6.1 crores

Day 24 – 9 crores

Day 25 – 10.4 crores

Day 26 – 2.92 crores

Total – 592.42 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Chhaava in profits!

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster has surpassed the staggering profits earned by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (374%) at the Indian box office. It is now the 8th most profitable film of 2025. Today, the Kannada super-duper hit will hopefully surpass the Marathi film Dashavatar (379.8%) and gain the 7th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 422.3% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 23.99 crores | 379.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 592.42 crores | 374% Chhaava (Hindi): 130 crores | 615.39 crores | 373.37% Umbarro (Gujarat): 4 crores | 14.68 crores | 367%

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 26 (All Languages)

Budget: 125 crores

India net: 592.42 crores

ROI: 374%

India Gross: 699 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper hit

