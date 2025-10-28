Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have scored a hit at the Indian box office. Bollywood romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues its strong run in theatres, despite strong competition. It has also clocked the 2nd-highest opening week of 2025 among romantic Hindi releases. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 7 Collection

According to the official figures, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 4.04 crores on day 7. On the first Monday, it maintained a good hold with only a 37% drop compared to 6.41 crores garnered on Friday. Milap Zaveri’s directorial turned out to be a dark horse, giving a head-on fight to Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi).

The net box office collection in India comes to 52.38 crores, which is about 61.80 crores in gross total. The romantic drama is Harshvardhan Rane’s highest-grossing film of all-time and it refuses to stop anytime soon!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Day 7 – 4.04 crores

Total – 52.38 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a hit!

Milap Zaveri’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. In only 7 days, it has emerged as a box office hit, minting staggering profits of 109.52%. The romantic drama will gain the super-hit verdict once the return on investment hits 150%.

Clocks 2nd-highest opening week among romantic grossers of 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released in theatres worldwide on Tuesday, October 21, coinciding with Diwali. It will enjoy a 10-day extended opening week. But in only 7 days, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has scored the #2 place among the debut week of romantic grossers of 2025. It is only behind Saiyaara.

Check out the opening week collection of the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 52.38 crores (3 days to go) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 44 crores (8 days) Param Sundari: 41.67 crores

Metro In Dino (29.57 crores) is out of the top 5.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 52.38 crores

India gross: 61.80 crores

ROI: 109.52%

Verdict: Hit

