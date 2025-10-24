Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor led Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now facing intense competition at the ticket windows. Despite that, it continues to add footfalls. The romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan is achieved a major post-COVID feat. Scroll below for the day 22 collection!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 22

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari garnered 48 lakhs on day 22. It is getting sandwiched amid stiff competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and Jolly LLB 3. Despite that, Dharma Productions’ film has maintained a fair hold.

The overall net box office collection in India reaches 66.61 crore. The fourth weekend is around the corner, and with a good boost in footfalls, the romantic comedy will get closer to 70 crore mark. Including taxes, the gross total of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer lands at 78.59 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 15.88 crores

Week 3: 6.73 crores

Total: 66.61 crores

Emerges as Varun Dhawan’s #2 post-Covid grosser!

The 2025 Bollywood romantic-comedy drama has surpassed Bhediya, which earned 65.84 crores in its lifetime. It has now emerged as Varun Dhawan‘s 2nd highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top grossers at the post-COVID box office:

Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 85.25 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 66.61 crores Bhediya (2022): 65.84 crores Baby John (2024): 39.28 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 22

India net – 66.61 crores

India gross – 78.59 crores

Overseas gross – 25.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 103.90 crores

