Akshay Kumar delivered his 4th Bollywood release of 2025, but unfortunately, the results weren’t as expected. The black comedy legal drama Jolly LLB 3 has concluded its overseas run as his 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Jolly LLB 3 Overseas Box Office (Closing Collection)

According to the final update, Jolly LLB 3 collected $3.5 million, which is approximately INR 30.73 crore gross at the overseas box office. This includes $1.6 million from North America, while the remaining sum was contributed from markets like the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, among others. The expectations were much higher considering the sequel factor, but the mixed reviews and strict competition impacted the run.

Jolly LLB 3 has wrapped up its overseas run as Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025. It earned almost 104% higher than Sky Force, which garnered 15 crore gross in its lifetime.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s 2025 grossers at the overseas box office:

Housefull 5: 70 crores

Kesari Chapter 2: 34.25 crores

Jolly LLB 3: 30.73 crores

Sky Force: 15 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is still adding moolah at the domestic box office. In 34 days, it has collected 116.22 crore net, which is about 132.89 crores. Combined with the overseas earnings, the worldwide total surges to 163.62 crores.

It is Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office globally. Unfortunately, it will not be able to beat Sky Force (174.21 crores)

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 160.85 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (34 Days)

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 116.22 crores

India gross: 132.89 crores

Overseas gross: 30.73 crores

Worldwide gross: 163.62 crores

