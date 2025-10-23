Rishab Shetty’s super-duper hit Kantara Chapter 1 is now inching closer to the 200 crore club at the Hindi box office. But before that, the Kannada mythological action drama has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film in India. Scroll below for the day 21 collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 21

According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 4.70 crores on day 21. Despite strong competition from Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Hombale Films’ production showcased improvement. It enjoyed a 15% increase in earnings compared to 4.10 crores garnered on the previous day.

The net box office collection in India reached 189.62 crores. There’s one more day until the completion of this week, but Rishab Shetty’s film has already clocked a respectable third-week total. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 223.75 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Weekend 3: 12.95 crores

Day 19: 3.20 crores

Day 20: 4.10 crores

Day 21: 4.70 crores

Total: 189.62 crores

What is the Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi budget?

As per reports, Hombale Films has created the Kantara prequel at an estimated cost of 60 crores. In 21 days, the makers have raked in returns of 129.62 crores. When converted into ROI, the profit percentage lands at 216%.

Now the 6th highest Hindi-dubbed South grosser!

Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, which earned 188 crore net back in 2018. It is now the sixth highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South film of all time.

Check out the top 10 Hindi-dubbed South films at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2: 836.09 crores Baahubali 2: 511 crores KGF Chapter 2: 434.62 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crores RRR: 277 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 189.62 crores 2.0: 188 crores Salaar: 152 crores Saaho: 149 crores Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (21 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 189.62 crores

ROI: 216%

Gross collection: 223.75 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

