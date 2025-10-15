Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is a big blockbuster! Not only in Kannada, but it is also achieving milestones in the Hindi belt. The epic period mythological action drama has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Salaar. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 13

According to the official update, Hombale Films’ production added 6.50 crores to the kitty on the discounted second Tuesday. It witnessed a 46% jump compared to 4.45 crores earned on Monday.

The net box office collection at the Hindi box office surges to 157.17 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 185.46 crores. Rishab Shetty starrer was mounted on a budget of 60 crores. In less than two weeks, it has gained the super-hit verdict with impressive returns of 161%.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 7.10 crores

Day 10: 14.37 crores

Day 11: 14.65 crores

Day 12: 4.45 crores

Day 13: 6.50 crores

Total: 157.17 crores

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film of all time!

Kantara Chapter 1 is truly a force to be reckoned with. It has now surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar to emerge as the 7th highest Hindi-dubbed South grosser of all time in India.

Its next target is to beat Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (188 crores). There are still five days to go until Thamma arrives on Diwali, which will give Rishab Shetty’s film enough time to achieve the milestone!

Check out the top 10 Hindi-dubbed South films at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2: 836.09 crores Baahubali 2: 511 crores KGF Chapter 2: 434.62 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crores RRR: 277 crores 2.0: 188 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 157.17 crores Salaar: 152 crores Saaho: 149 crores Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 157.17 crores

ROI: 161%

Hindi gross: 185.46 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

