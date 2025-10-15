Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to rake in good numbers during the weekdays of the second week. Due to the lack of competition, it managed to retain a solid screen count, and the audience is showing all the love and appreciation. Backed by the strong run in the original Kannada and Hindi versions, the film has amassed a strong total, and it’ll soon reach 300% returns at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Kannada magnum opus had an impressive run during the second weekend by earning 100 crores. On the second Monday, day 12, it maintained a good hold by showing a drop of less than 50% from the second Friday’s 22.25 crores, earning 13.35 crores. On Tuesday, day 13, it displayed an upward trend due to discounted ticket rates in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) and participating theatres. It earned an estimated 14 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 465.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 549.58 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Day 9 – 22.25 crores

Day 10 – 39 crores

Day 11 – 39.75 crores

Day 12 – 13.35 crores

Day 13 – 14 crores

Total – 465.75 crores

Registers the second biggest second Tuesday of 2025!

With an estimated 14 crores coming in on day 13, Kantara: Chapter 1 scored the second biggest second Tuesday at the Indian box office in 2025. It stands below Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned 19.23 crores on its second Tuesday. It’s a big feat for the Kannada magnum opus, and it’ll be interesting to see if Rishab Shetty’s film overtakes Vicky’s biggie at any point of its run.

Moving towards 300% returns

Made on a reported cost of 125 crores, the Rishab Shetty starrer has earned 465.75 crore net so far, thus making an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 340.75 crores. Calculated further, it equals 272.6% returns. Very soon, it’ll reach 300% returns, which is achievable at a net collection of 500 crores.

