Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are less than 48 hours away from their Diwali dhamaka. Thamma, Aditya Sarpotdar, is releasing in theatres worldwide on October 21, 2025. It is witnessing a favorable trend in advance booking and will soon compete with Son Of Sardaar 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and others. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Thamma has registered advance booking worth 1.70 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. The ticket sales across the nation are close to touching the 60K mark. Along with Hindi, the romantic horror-comedy will also be released in Telugu, which is showcasing decent trends.

Maharashtra leads the pack with the highest contribution to advance booking, followed by Delhi and Gujarat. There are still two days left for the big release, which will be crucial. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals at the Hindi box office, so Thamma should ideally be able to comfortably cross Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), Jolly LLB 3 (3.23 crores), and others.

Thamma vs the top pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

The first target for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is to beat Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores). After that, it will compete against biggies like Jaat (2.59 crores), Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), and Jolly LLB 3 (3.23 crores), among others.

However, in order to enter the top 5 pre-sales of Bollywood in 2025, Thamma must earn at least 6.52 crores to beat Raid 2 and find a place on the list. This means it needs to showcase a growth of 283%.

More about Thamma

It is the first romantic horror-comedy film and the fifth installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The ensemble cast features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

