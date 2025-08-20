It’s a disappointing run for Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 at the Indian box office. Released on August 14, 2025, the spy thriller was the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2025. Unfortunately, the content did not impress the audience, leading to a massive fall with the beginning of the weekdays. Scroll below the latest update on day 6.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

War 2 accumulated around 8.85 crores on day 6, including all languages. Amid the mid-week blues, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial slipped again, failing even to match the disappointing Monday figures of 9.25 crores. Hindi continued to be the best-performing language, followed by Telugu. It is close to its saturation in the Tamil belt.

The overall collection after 6 days will land somewhere between 197.35 crores. Today, War 2 will enter the 200 crore club. It is mounted on a staggering budget of 325 crores. The stakes are high, and it will likely miss the breakeven target.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 52.5 crores

Day 2: 58.85 crores

Day 3: 34.25 crores

Day 4: 33.65 crores

Day 5: 9.25 crores

Day 6: 8.85 crores

Total: 197.35 crores

Beats Sooryavanshi and other Hindi grossers

The box office run has been poor, as War 2 was expected to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It currently ranks 5th and will today beat Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) to steal the 4th position.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film has axed the lifetime collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which grossed 190.03 crores during its original run in 2013. Along with that, it has surpassed Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores).

The upcoming targets include Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) before it enters the 200 crore club.

War 2 Box Office Summary (5 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 197.35 crores

Budget recovery: 60.72%

India gross: 232.87 crores

