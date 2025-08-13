Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 is doing better on the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video, than it did in the theaters. The viewership numbers have increased in its second week, and with that, the film has achieved a significant feat. The comedy flick has entered the top three most-viewed films of 2025 on the OTT list. Keep scrolling for more.

The comedy-thriller was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie features an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

Housefull 5 OTT Verdict week 2

According to the Ormax Media report, Housefull 5 is the most-watched Indian film on OTT for the week of August 4-10. It generated 6.5 million views in its second week. Like the theaters, there are versions of the film with different endings. Last week, when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video, it was below Sarzameen but has beaten it to grab the #1 spot in the weekly rankings.

Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan‘s film debuted with the fourth-highest viewership among theatrical releases that premiered on OTT. It was below Bhool Chuk Maaf, Tourist Family, and Kesari Chapter 2.

OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the comedy thriller with an ensemble cast.

Week 1: 3.7 million views

Week 2: 6.5 million views

Total: 10.2 million views

Akshay Kumar’s film enters the top 3 in the second week.

Akshay Kumar’s movie is now the third most-viewed film of 2025 on OTT, which was a theatrical release. It surpassed the 9.6 million views of Good Bad Ugly to crack the top 3. It needs around 8 million views to beat Kesari: Chapter 2 to grab the #1 rank.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2: 18.1 Million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Housefull 5: 10.2 million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Kuberaa: 8.1 Million Odela 2: 6.6 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

