Science fiction fans are about to get a brand-new adventure with Alien: Earth. The show is based on the Alien franchise and is created by Noah Hawley. It is set in the year 2120, which takes place two years before the events of the original 1979 film.

The story begins with the mysterious crash of the USCSS Maginot on Earth. This disaster sets off a chain of events that threatens the planet’s future. At the heart of the drama is Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, a hybrid whose human consciousness is placed inside a synthetic body.

Her rare abilities make her vital in the fight to come. Wendy is the sister of CJ “Hermit” (Alex Lawther), a human soldier and medic. Together, they find themselves facing a danger unlike any humanity has ever seen. As the team uncovers shocking truths, the danger grows, and the fight to protect Earth becomes more intense with every step.

When and Where to Watch

Alien: Earth is currently streaming in India on JioHotstar starting from today, August 13, 2025, just a day after its US release on FX and Hulu. For other countries, the show will be available on Disney+ internationally. The show will have weekly episodes until September 24, 2025.

Don’t let the monsters in. FX’s Alien: Earth now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/PqChNNvBdv — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 13, 2025

The announcement on X (formerly Twitter) for India reads, “Don’t let the monsters in. FX’s Alien: Earth now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, only on JioHotstar.” In other words, the movie will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Cast and Characters

The series has a large and talented cast. Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsh, Wendy’s mentor and trainer. Samuel Blenkin is Boy Kavalier, the CEO of the Prodigy Corporation. Essie Davis plays Dame Silvia, and Adarsh Gourav appears as Slightly.

Other actors include Kit Young as Tootles, David Rysdahl as Arthur, Babou Ceesay as Morrow, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Erana James as Curly, Lily Newmark as Nibs, Diêm Camille as Siberian, and Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins.

The recurring cast features Moe Bar-El, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida. With its gripping plot, global release schedule, and strong performances, Alien: Earth is shaping up to be a must-watch for sci-fi lovers.

Check out the trailer of Alien: Earth below:

