The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Anna warning Jason. On the other hand, Josslyn and Vaughn checked into the Five Poppies, the same place Britt was residing. Alexis pondered a legal maneuver. Britt was left threatened. And last but not the least, Tracy was disappointed in Cody.

The drama is sky high on the soap opera, and things are about to get quite chaotic when Jason does track down Britt. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 12, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Drew encountering Willow. He has been actively trying to contact her after she dumped him at the altar after finding out about his fling with her mother Nina. Now that they are coming face to face, how will things go? Will Drew try to manipulate Willow once again?

How will she respond? Is she going to call him out now that she knows he was also responsible for keeping her from Michael when she went over to Germany? When Jason summons Alexis, what exactly could it lead to? On the other hand, Carly confronts Marco. Is this going to be about Lucas?

Is she going to question him about his intentions? How will Marco respond to Carly’s confrontation? Meanwhile, Chase is ordered to make an arrest. Who could it be? After all, the town is full of drama, be it lies, suspicious activity, mob drama, kidnapping and more. Who will be the one arrested?

And who gave the order for the arrest? Elsewhere, Emma is determined. She is sure that she wants to go ahead with her plan but will her decision to take up the assistant position land her in trouble? Will Gio and Anna be able to protect her from the mess that may be coming her way quite soon?

Drew has a lot on his plate, and thinking about Scout is one of them. He is looking for schools for her, but this decision has surprised Alexis. It’s no secret that Sam wanted her kids to grow up together and not apart like Drew is planning with the DC relocation. Why is he making this call?

And when he gets a call saying Scout is missing, what could be the matter? Is she in danger? Last but not least, Willow lashes out. Is this at Drew when they come face to face after the failed wedding? Or someone else? How will Drew manage the mess that he created for himself? Stay tuned.

