The previous week’s last episode of The Bold and The Beautiful saw Liam and Hope being shocked by what Grace began to tell them about the lies, the scam and the medication that recreated the symptoms. They were left baffled, surprised and quite speechless. Thanks to Finn they found out the truth of Grace’s actions.

From bombshells and revenge plans to romance and recurring conflicts, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 11, 2025

The first episode of this week saw Liam and Hope delivering bombshell news to Bill about what Grace revealed about her lies and actions. Bill was left furious and vengeful. Emotions were tense as Li and Sheila formed an uneasy alliance, thanks to Luna. Will and Electra were happy and in love.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Up next, Bill and Liam share an exceptionally loving father-son moment, deepening their bond. After all, the truth is set to bring them closer together. What will Bill concoct to ensure that Grace gets her karma for the scams?

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

When Brooke, Ridge, and Eric are welcomed home from Naples, how will things fare, especially after the drama that happened during the business trip? Ridge is emotionally conflicted between Taylor and Brooke. It’s still surprising how he continues to be confused, no matter the situation. Which way will he lean? Is he not sure about going back to Brooke despite Italy?

Thursday, August 14, 2025

When Taylor begins to question Ridge’s emotional moment with Brooke in Italy, will she realize that she will constantly be stuck in their games? Is she going to be the one who will break off her engagement with Ridge? Electra tells Will she’s ready to take the next step in their relationship. But is she?

Or is she claiming to strengthen their bond and ensure Will is not tempted to leave her? Is this the right call, or will she actually regret it later?

Friday, August 15, 2025

The final episode of the week features Katie asking Deacon if they can host a small celebration for Will at Il Giardino, which Sheila eavesdrops on. Is this going to change the game? Will Sheila share the same with Li? After all, they are the only ones who know that Luna is alive and recovering.

