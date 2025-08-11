The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been quite massive, with three different storylines taking up the center stage. Be it the love triangle between Brooke, Ridge, and Nick happening in Italy or Grace’s lies and scams coming to light in Los Angeles. And then there’s Li hiding Luna.

And it’s time for Sheila to find out that her granddaughter is alive. There’s lot to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series that revolves around residents of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What To Expect This Week

First up, Liam is in shock and disbelief. He cannot wrap his head around the fact that Grace lied to him about his terminal cancer. He was never sick, and Grace lied for months to attain the one million dollars she needed to save her skin. She also prescribed Liam medicine to ensure side effects.

This was all a hoax, and his loved ones worried for his life. Liam is angry and furious about Grace’s setup and how she just tricked everyone. And that’s not all. Bill finds out what actually happened, and he is not going to let Grace get away with it. What exactly will he do?

On the other hand, the Italy trip is over, and everyone is back home. But things have changed. The boat accident may have been disastrous, but Nick is still hoping that Brooke will give him a chance and propose to her. What will she do now that she shared a moment with Ridge back in Italy?

Meanwhile, Ridge is sitting with Taylor, and she is unaware of everything that transpired in Italy. She tells him that Brooke does have a future, but not with Ridge, and then points out the ring she is wearing. Will Ridge break off his engagement with Taylor for Brooke? Will she be heartbroken again?

Last but not least, Sheila finally finds out that Luan is alive. She has been actively suspicious about Li and her behavior. Then she finds out that there are no records of Luna’s cremation. Sheila goes over to Li’s place and is shocked to see Luna alive and being actively treated.

Sheila is sure to be relieved and happy to see her granddaughter. But she is also bound to be shocked at Li’s decision to nurse Luna away from the others. Why did she do that? What answers will Li give Sheila now?

