The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Belle ripping into EJ for his behavior and throwing her under the bus in court. On the other hand, Gabi admonished Xander for his behavior. Sarah apologized to Brady for kissing him out of the blue after getting jealous seeing Xander and Gabi kissing.

Meanwhile, Marlena took on a new patient while Chad tended to Cat. The drama is escalating, and the viewers are excited. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 12, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 12, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Brady and Kristen worrying about Rachel. It is getting heated in the courtroom as the trial goes forward, and Rachel is being brought to the stand for her testification. After all, it was her word that made Johnny the prime suspect of the case where his father EJ, was shot.

Rachel claimed that she saw Johnny holding a gun that night. Now that it’s time for her to testify about what she saw and she is feeling quite scared. She is worried that this would lead to Johnny going to prison and that’s not what she wants. Her parents, Kristen and Brady, are rightfully worried about her.

Will they be able to calm her down? On the other hand, EJ has a session with Marlena. He is trying to remember what happened that night he was shot, and his memory is not helping him. EJ just wants to remember who pulled the trigger so he can prove that his son Johnny is actually innocent.

Will the session with Marlena help him get the answers he is searching for? Meanwhile, Belle and Johnny commiserate over the difficult nature of this trial. It is no secret that the courtroom battle has spun out of control and has gotten exhausting. Is that why Belle and Johnny are discussing it?

How will this conversation between the aunt and nephew go? Is there more family drama on the way? Or is the truth almost in sight? And then last but not the least, Amy reaches out to Sophia. Is this related to the lies spun by the two of them about giving up the child for adoption though she didn’t?

When will the truth come out that she gave birth to her and Tate’s child and then left him at the first station? She has also since been lying about it all.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Liam & Hope Deliver News, Li & Sheila Form An Alliance While Will & Electra Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News