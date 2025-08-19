YRF’s spy thriller War 2 is at a risky stage. It has witnessed a big drop on the first Monday amid the mixed word-of-mouth. Along with the domestic, the pace at the international circuits has also slowed down. However, there’s some good news as it has surpassed Race 3 and 2.0 at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

War 2 Domestic Box Office

War 2 is currently the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. In 5 days, it has accumulated around 187.75 crore net, all languages included. It should have ideally crossed the 200 crore mark by now but the run has been underwhelming. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 221.54 crores.

War 2 Overseas Earnings

Jr NTR was enjoying a strong pull in the Telugu belt at international key circuits like North America. However, the content wasn’t strong enough to improve the buzz post release. In 5 days, the spy thriller has amassed 64 crore gross.

Worldwide Total

Combining the domestic and overseas regions, the overall box office collection of War 2 comes to 285.54 crore gross worldwide. It is currently the 4th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the international box office. With its entry into the 300 crore club, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s film will beat Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) and steal the 4th spot.

That’s not it! War 2 has axed the global lifetime of 2 Bollywood biggies. It has left behind Salman Khan’s Race 3 (270.76 crores) and 2.0 Hindi (275 crores). It is currently the 60th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. In order to enter the top 50, it must beat Good Newwz (311.27 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 days)

India net: 187.75 crores

India gross: 221.54 crores

Overseas gross: 64 crores

Worldwide gross: 285.54 crores

