Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott has directed several acclaimed films, including Alien, Hannibal, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Body of Lies, The Martian, and The Last Duel over his illustrious career. However, it is highly surprising that a Best Director Oscar has still eluded him all these years. Cinephiles are now eagerly waiting for his upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, The Dog Stars. It will be interesting to see whether his upcoming film can earn him his first-ever Academy Award.

Starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin in the main roles, the film is set to be released in U.S. theaters on August 28, 2026. While it remains to be seen how The Dog Stars fares with critics and how well it performs at the box office, let’s find out what it would need to earn worldwide to become the highest-grossing film in Ridley Scott’s career.

Ridley Scott’s Highest-Grossing Film As a Director

As of now, in terms of worldwide box office performance, the top-grossing film directed by Ridley Scott is none other than the widely acclaimed sci-fi film, The Martian. Starring Matt Damon in the lead role, the film grossed an impressive $630.6 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Can The Dog Stars Become Ridley Scott’s Top-Grossing Film?

For The Dog Stars to become the highest-grossing film of Ridley Scott’s career, it would need to beat The Martian and earn at least $630.6 million worldwide. Although it is among 2026’s most anticipated releases, reaching that worldwide figure may be challenging. That would also depend on the film’s word-of-mouth, critical reception, box-office competition, support from international markets, and how steadily it performs over both weekdays and weekends, especially in the first few weeks of its release. The final verdict will be clear only after its August theatrical release.

What Is The Plot of The Dog Stars?

Based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity. It follows Hig (Jacob Elordi), a civilian pilot, and a tough ex-marine (Josh Brolin) as they struggle to survive against dangerous elements and protect themselves while searching for hope beyond isolation.

The Dog Stars – Official Trailer

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