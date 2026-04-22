The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson has become A24’s fifth film to achieve a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The rom-com has surpassed the global haul of Zendaya’s last non-IP movie, Challengers, as per the latest report. It is a notable feat for the romance comedy, as it differs from typical rom-coms and is battling the tentpole studio giants. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rom-com has not only recovered its modest production cost but also exceeded its break-even target, raking in lucrative returns. It once again shows that Zendaya is indeed a bankable star. In comparison, Robert Pattinson’s film with Jennifer Lawrence, Die, My Love, failed to attract audiences to theaters—no wonder exhibitors named the 29-year-old one of the most bankable actors.

The Drama crosses $100 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Deadline‘s report, The Drama is performing well at the box office worldwide. It has been reported that the R-rated romance comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson collected $40 million at the North American box office. Meanwhile, at the international box office, the film has raked in $60 million, pushing it past a major milestone. It has hit the $100 million milestone worldwide.

5th A24 film to cross $100 million milestone

The romance comedy has become the 5th A24 movie to cross the $100 million milestone worldwide. It will soon surpass the worldwide haul of Materialists to become the all-time highest-grossing film. At #1 is the Timothee Chalamet-led Marty Supreme with its $181 million worldwide total.

Check out the top five A24 films that crossed the $100 million mark worldwide

Marty Supreme – $181 million Everything Everywhere All at Once – $148 million Civil War – $127 million Materialists – $108 million The Drama – $100 million

The Drama has also surpassed the $96.1 million global haul of Challengers, Zendaya’s last non-IP film. The film cost $28 million, and it has earned $30 million more than the $70 million break-even point. Directed by Kristoffer Borgil, it follows a happily engaged couple whose relationship is tested by an unexpected revelation during the week before their wedding. The Drama was released on April 3.

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