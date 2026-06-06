Supergirl is the next major release from the DC Studios, and the film’s opening weekend projections are already attracting attention. While the numbers are still subject to change as release approaches, the current estimates suggest that the DC superheroine could be headed for one of this year’s stronger openings. Still, the big question is whether it can secure a place among the top 5 biggest opening weekends of 2026 at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the second film in the newly formed DCU, and following the success of Superman, industry watchers are closely monitoring whether audiences will embrace the latest Kryptonian hero on the big screen. The movie features Milly Alcock in the title role, directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

How much is Supergil tracking to earn at the North American box office in its opening weekend?

Supergirl’s tickets go on sale Wednesday, and it is tracking to open with strong box-office numbers in North America in a few weeks. According to Deadline’s latest report, Milly Alcock-starrer Supergirl is tracking to collect over 455 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It is significantly lower than the opening weekend of Superman [$125 million], but still a decent debut. If word of mouth is strong, it could be a blockbuster.

How does the debut weekend projection stack up against 2026’s top 5 debuts?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael are among the top five opening weekends of 2026 at the North American box office. After Backrooms‘ splendid debut last weekend, Project Hail Mary has become the 5th highest debut weekend of the year with its $80.5 million opening. Therefore, for a film to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend, it will not break into the top 5 biggest opening weekends of this year.

Check out the top 5 opening weekends of 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $131.7 million Michael – $97.2 million Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – $81.7 million Backrooms $81.4 million Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million

More about Supergirl

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film follows Supergirl as she travels across the galaxy on a murderous quest for revenge. Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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