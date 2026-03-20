At the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another was the biggest winner of the night with six Oscars. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was the second-biggest winner, taking home four awards.

While a segment of fans and cinephiles may have expected Timothée Chalamet to win for his performance in Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, it was Michael B. Jordan who ultimately clinched the Best Actor trophy for earnestly playing the dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This brings us to an interesting question: which actor’s last ten films have generated more worldwide box office revenue: Michael B. Jordan or Timothée Chalamet? Let’s break down the numbers to find out.

Michael B. Jordan’s Last Ten Films – Box Office Earnings

Here are the worldwide box office totals of the last ten live-action wide theatrical releases starring Michael B. Jordan, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Sinners (2025): $369.4 million Creed III (2023): $276.1 million A Journal for Jordan (2021): $6.7 million Just Mercy (2019): $50.9 million Creed II (2018): $214.2 million Black Panther (2018): $1.350 billion Creed (2015): $174.2 million Fantastic Four (2015): $167.9 million That Awkward Moment (2014): $45.6 million Fruitvale Station (2013): $17.4 million

Michael B. Jordan’s total worldwide gross (last ten films): $2.67 billion

Timothée Chalamet’s Last Ten Films – Box Office Earnings

Now, let’s take a look at the worldwide totals of the last ten live-action wide theatrical releases featuring Timothée Chalamet, according to Box Office Mojo:

Marty Supreme (2025): $179.3 million A Complete Unknown (2024): $140.5 million Dune: Part Two (2024): $714.8 million Wonka (2023): $634.5 million Bones and All (2022): $15.2 million Dune: Part One (2021): $410.7 million The French Dispatch (2021): $46.3 million Little Women (2019): $220.1 million Beautiful Boy (2018): $31.7 million Lady Bird (2017): $79 million

Timothée Chalamet’s total worldwide gross (last ten films): $2.47 billion

Based on the above numbers, Michael B. Jordan is leading with a total of about $2.67 billion, compared to Timothée Chalamet’s $2.47 billion. The difference is not that big considering their last ten films’ global earnings, and the biggest reason is Black Panther. The MCU blockbuster alone contributed a massive $1.350 billion to Michael B. Jordan’s last ten films’ worldwide total.

On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet’s worldwide box office numbers have been more consistent in recent years, especially with big hits like Dune, Wonka, and Dune: Part Two. Michael B. Jordan’s total is boosted by one mega-blockbuster, followed by Sinners, and Timothée Chalamet’s success is spread across multiple strong performers.

Sinners – Official Trailer

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

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