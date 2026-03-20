Weekend Domestic Performance

Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, was released in theaters five weeks ago. While the film holds a modest 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is significantly higher at 76%. Despite the mixed critical reception, the steamy romance has performed well theatrically and continues to hold a spot in the domestic top ten.

After opening to $32.8 million in North America, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer recently added another $1.7 million over the March 13-15 weekend, followed by $0.8 million from Monday to Wednesday. This has taken its total domestic haul to $82.7 million.

Worldwide Earnings & Break-Even Point

Combined with its $144.4 million earnings from international markets, Wuthering Heights has now reached a worldwide total of $227.1 million. In doing so, it has comfortably recovered its estimated $80 million production budget. Moreover, the film has also crossed its estimated theatrical break-even point of around $200 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, the film has generated a box office surplus of approximately $27.1 million.

As it continues its ongoing theatrical run, the film is now just inches away from surpassing the global earnings of a hit 1990s romantic comedy that earned over 10 times its estimated $21 million budget. We’re referring to the 1993 classic Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Here’s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn worldwide to overtake that film at the box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. Sleepless in Seattle – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $82.7 million

International: $144.4 million

Worldwide: $227.1 million

Sleepless in Seattle – Box Office Summary

North America: $126.8 million

International: $101.1 million

Worldwide: $227.9 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The figures above show how close the race is between the two films at the worldwide box office as of now. Currently, Wuthering Heights is only $0.8 million behind Sleepless in Seattle’s $227.9 million global total. The 1993 classic had a much stronger run in North America. On the other hand, Wuthering Heights has performed better in international markets. This suggests a difference between older films, which relied more on domestic earnings, and modern releases, which benefit from a wider global audience. With such a small gap left, Wuthering Heights is well-placed to surpass Sleepless in Seattle very soon.

What’s Wuthering Heights All About

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Trailer

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