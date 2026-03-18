Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s first official trailer has been released, and it has many new elements. Spider-Man is probably the only Marvel franchise under Sony that performs well financially. The third installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. Hence, the bar is set too high for this upcoming film. Scroll below to find out how much Brand New Day must earn to become the #1 movie in the Tom Holland-led Spidey franchise.

Tom’s Peter Parker was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War. He then reprised his role in several Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The first solo Spider-Man movie starring Holland was released in 2017, and the last installment, No Way Home, came out in 2021. It is the all-time highest-grossing Spidey movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office collections

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in the Tom Holland-starrer film series. It also featured the previous Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with the villains. It broke several box office records domestically and worldwide. No Way Home collected $814.8 million domestically and $1.92 billion worldwide.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Domestic – $814.8 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.92 billion

Therefore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has to gross more than $1.92 billion worldwide. To keep a safe gap, Brand New Day should set the target at $2 billion. The global totals of Holland-led Spidey movies have increased with each installment. Spider-Man: Homecoming collected $880.9 million, Far From Home raked in $1.13 billion, and No Way Home topped that, earning $1.92 billion globally.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

According to reports, after Doctor Strange’s spell at the end of No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists. Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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