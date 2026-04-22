Michael’s Early Reactions Were Highly Positive

Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it features his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. A few days ago, several movie critics shared their opinions about the film on social media, and the response was highly positive. Based on those early reactions, Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo’s performances were widely praised. It was being described as a highly entertaining film, and the reviews suggested it was one of the best music biopics of all time.

Michael – Rotten Tomatoes Score & Comparison with Top 5 Highest-Grossing Musical Biopics

Given the glowing early reviews, Michael’s recently revealed Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has surprised many fans. At the time of writing, the musical drama holds a 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 96 reviews so far. Now, let’s take a look at how the top five highest-grossing musical biopics globally fared with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): 60% Elvis (2022): 77% Straight Outta Compton (2015): 89% Rocketman (2019): 89% Walk the Line (2005): 83%

What Do These Critics’ Scores Mean For Michael?

The above ratings indicate that although the second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-highest-grossing musical biopics worldwide earned a critics’ score above 75%, the current top-grossing title, Bohemian Rhapsody, scored the lowest among these five films (60%). That film went on to gross $910.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This might be a good sign for Michael, and the film’s critical reception may not deter diehard fans of the King of Pop from watching it on the big screen.

Can It Affect Michael’s $65-80 Million Projected Opening?

According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, Michael was tracking to earn between $65 million and $80 million domestically in its opening weekend. But can the film’s critics’ rating affect these numbers?

Let’s remind you that among 2026 releases, the current highest-grossing title, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, received a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has already grossed $752.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Similarly, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights earned a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and went on to gross $241.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, an impressive feat for a romantic drama.

While these examples are not a sure-shot indication about relatively lower-rated films performing well at the box office, it seems that, considering Michael Jackson’s legacy and his massive global popularity, critics’ ratings might not significantly affect the film’s projected opening. So, it’s too early to judge a film’s box office performance before its theatrical debut.

Moreover, according to a more recent industry estimate from box office tracker Global Box Office, Michael is tracking to open between $85 million and $105 million domestically. However, the final box office verdict will become clear only after its release on April 24.

MICHAEL is now tracking to surpass OPPENHEIMER ($82M) to become the highest-grossing opening for biopic of ALL TIME. The King of Pop movie is making $85M-$105M this weekend domestically. pic.twitter.com/vfVSBlSGng — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) April 21, 2026

What’s The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

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