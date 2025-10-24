Tamil sports action drama Bison Kaalamaadan has concluded its opening week on a successful note. Although the Dhruv Vikram starrer witnessed a drop in collection in the last two days, it is close to attaining the success tag at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 3

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan earned 1.50 crores on day 3. It was a regular working day in the South after the Diwali holidays, which led to a 52% drop in collection. The net earnings in India reach 27.15 crores, which is approximately 32.03 crores in gross collection!

The word-of-mouth is positive, and the second weekend is around the corner. Mari Selvaraj‘s directorial should showcase growth starting today, which will help it get closer to the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. The first target is to surpass Idli Kadai (50.32 crores).

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 6 crores

Day 5 – 5.9 crores

Day 6 – 3.15 crores

Day 7 – 1.5 crores

Total – 27.15 crores

What is the Bison Kaalamaadan budget?

According to multiple reports, Dhruv Vikram‘s sports action drama is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. In only 7 days, it has recovered 90.5% of the total investments. In the next two days, Bison Kaalamaadan will officially gain the success verdict in India. Post that, the game of profits will begin. Exciting times ahead!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 27.15 crores

Budget Recovery: 90.5%

India gross: 32.03 crores

Overseas gross: 5.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 37.28 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dude Box Office Day 6: Mints 55% Profits, Needs 12.27 Crores To Become Pradeep Ranganathan’s #2 Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News